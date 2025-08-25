Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AgainsttheLies's avatar
AgainsttheLies
11m

Monstrous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dave S's avatar
Dave S
3m

Where did you get this bullshit, Paul? The American was stabbed in the face, but he not only survived, thank goodness, but also talked about his ordeal.

What's also sickening is this Syrian scumbag was known to police for prior crimes, but the stabber was let go.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture