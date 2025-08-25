Merkel’s “Welcome Policy” and Today’s Germany: American Student Stabbed to Death by Syrian in Dresden

on this, I am behind him in this, praise to him thus far hard stance, he must find these beasts and deal with them. Inside USA. Our women, daughters, must learn to kill on spot if life, once risk of death is imminent by these animals for they are in USA…learn to shoot to kill, legal gun, learn 2nd, Obama allowed them, Bush too, Biden did…Trump must finish this.

‘Guest post by Bernadette Conradson

In Dresden, a 21-year-old U.S. citizen was fatally stabbed by a Syrian national on Sunday, August 24, after intervening in a streetcar when women were being harassed.

According to police, the young man stepped in to defend the women and was attacked with a knife. He later died of his severe injuries.

One suspect, a Syrian, was arrested near the scene, while another accomplice is still at large.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.