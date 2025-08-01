that assaults on immigration officers have surged more than 800% compared to the same period last year, underscoring what they describe as a coordinated national campaign.’

‘The scale, planning, and intent behind this growing movement to target and disrupt U.S. immigration enforcement has alarmed officials, prompting ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons to warn, “I’m very scared because of all the threats and the rhetoric… I’m going to lose an ICE agent or officer because of this craziness that’s going on.”

Across the country, anti-ICE groups have formed sophisticated cells that plan and execute calculated attacks using reconnaissance, secure messaging apps, and interference operations to obstruct federal enforcement.

The Prairieland attack near Fort Worth stands out for its precision and scale. On the night of July 4, a group of 10–12 assailants in black tactical gear used fireworks to draw officers out of the facility. Two shooters hidden in a nearby tree line opened fire, wounding a local police officer. Court documents describe the attackers’ use of body armor, two-way radios, Faraday bags, and flyers reading “FIGHT ICE WITH CLASS TERROR.” Officials say the level of coordination and planning was unlike anything previously seen in immigration-related violence.’

Terrorists Protecting Illegals: Coordinated Violence Against ICE

If I questioned an ICE policy or police, does not mean I attack them or you or anyone attack…you use the courts, you complain, you use ballot box…as a civil good governance society we follow law. ICE and police etc. put their lives at risk. Want to go home to family like you.

___

