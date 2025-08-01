Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
hre's avatar
hre
26mEdited

You have been lied to about the f00d supply crisis and its bad watch this…

http://sfood1.trackdok.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patricia Martin's avatar
Patricia Martin
3m

Exactly what kind of bullshit propaganda is this?

You want to protect these cowardice paramilitary goons squad?

These stupid mercenary goofs, are in this for their 6 figure salaries and bonuses. They literally racially profile people, brutally kidnap them, while hiding behind their masks, and strap ons.

Get real

Or better yet, GTFOH

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture