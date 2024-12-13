IMO, Sowell is a real American hero, real soldier...I tried to go see him recent and they told me he is mainly reclusive, I would have loved to sit and talk to him and just sit in his company; he is a
genius. effortless understanding of serious complex issues...yet makes it so easy to understand. Thomas Sowell! remember this name for all time...he has shaped serious deep debate in US & the world!
That a black orphan from Jim Crow South could be among the world’s most prolific public policy, political giants and intellectuals. But IMO a lay man intellectual. I have learnt much from him.
Musk errored, not ‘was’, he ‘is’…
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yes, he is genius. One can visit him in his many books he authored over many years! Sowell is one of the reasons I love the study of economics!!!
As JJ Couey consistently reminds us...
‘There are few things more dishonourable than misleading the young.’
Thomas Sowell