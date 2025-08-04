Let us wait for more details (so I will grant that, and we will be informed more) for we always get pieces of clips and hyper statements so let us be careful, but this angers me, block or white, but based on what is out there, this must be met with harsh punishment.

But:

This was murderous type vicious beating of a white man and white woman Mala in se, depravity, wicked, by some feral black men and women and civil rights charges must be brought and death penalty; the lady was knocked out cold, could have died! If white people did this to blacks, I would want the whites shot dead there and face the death penalty too. And fuck you people who claim the public rage is because the perpetrators were black. Are you EFF in kidding me? This was murderous and these people MUST pay the price. These feral dogs, worse than rabid dogs. And do not bring that racial slur bullshit either.

Third Person Arrested in Cincinnati Mob Beatings; Woman Victim Is Russian Who Flew Home the Day After Attack | The Gateway Pundit | by Kristinn Taylor

‘A third person has been arrested in the vicious mob beating of a white man and white woman early Saturday morning in downtown Cincinnati that garnered national attention after video of the attack went viral. A total of five suspects have been charged so far, with three now in custody.

The woman victim who was sucker punched and seen knocked out and bleeding from her mouth was revealed in court Wednesday to be Russian and that she flew home on Sunday, the day after the attack.’