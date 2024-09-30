We MUST impeach POTUS Biden and VPOTUS Kamala Harris for the rapes and deaths they have caused to Americans due to their illegal border breach policy….

How could Harris and Biden and Obama release 13,000 hardened murderers, 1st degree (illegals at the Southern border) into the US? How could they order border agents to release known murderers into the United States? This is a crime in itself, and impeachable offence.

We have to take Speaker Mike Johnson to the men’s room, and show him where his testicles are or get him to take his head from out of his ass (see Speaker Mike Johnson here),

for this traitor Speaker Johnson cannot seem to find them (though will find his elusive seeds to give Ukraine US tax payer money but find NONE, zero $ for the actual US border security, yet he promised to tie any foreign aid money to border security money and lied to us, he flat out lied)…better yet, he should forget his and burrow several from MTG…as we set for impeaching Harris and Biden and Obama over the savagery at the US border, the invasion of USA, yes, I just said we have a sitting POTUS and VPOTUS who INVADED the United States of America!

A POTUS invaded his own nation!

See my substack below on the 13,000 murders, 16,000 rapes, 430,000 criminal offenses by illegals that Harris and Biden and Obama let into the USA…400 hard core terrorists stopped by Border Services, thank God, and 100 ‘GOTAWAY’…they are inside USA and we do not know names or where they are and I guarantee, several Bataclan France 2015 type terror attacks where the Syrian islamic terrorists cut out men and women eyes, stabbed women in their vaginas, sliced up genitals of females, cut off men balls and stuffed into their mouths, disemboweled the 135 dead people alive and then strew their intestines all over the floor, especially on 2nd floor…it is booked due to Harris and Biden…

‘The data says that, among those not in detention, there are; • 2,521 convicted kidnappers • 13,099 convicted murderers • 14,301 convicted of burglary • 15,811 convicted of sexual assault • 56,533 with drug convictions • 62,231 convicted of assault • 222,141 with pending criminal charges • 425,431 total convicted criminals’

___

