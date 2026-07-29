Important breaking reported stories that impact America today: 1)Iran launches missiles at US bases in Middle East 2)Iran in no rush to return to negotiating table with US 3)Alex Jones: impeach Trump
now 4)Iran's deadliest kamikaze drone yet sends message...5) Talarico leads Paxton by 5 points in new poll of Texas’ U.S. Senate race 6)Canadian visits to U.S. plummet amid Trump tariffs, ‘51st state’
trash talk 7)Speak or resign: Beshear ups demand for McConnell health status 8) GOP CATASTROPHE: Democrats Effectively Flip Florida House Seat After Republican Incumbent Misses Financial Disclosure Deadline — NO Republican Will Appear on Ballot
Iran launches missiles at U.S. base for first time since Trump paused strikes
‘Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles toward a U.S. military base in Jordan on Tuesday in what U.S. Central Command described as an “attempted surprise attack.”
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Why it matters: This marks Iran’s first ballistic missile attack against a U.S. base in the region since President Trump paused strikes against Iran on Friday to give diplomacy another chance.
The attack threatens to unravel the fragile pause and could force Trump to decide whether to resume military action.
What they’re saying: Trump told Axios on Monday that the U.S. was in “very deep talks” with Iran but warned that he would return to “very strong military action” if diplomacy failed.’
Alex Jones Calls For Trump’s Immediate Impeachment, Warns of Full Ground Invasion of Iran: ‘We are Facing Tyranny!’
Alex Jones, the far-right conspiracy theorist who was once one of President Donald Trump’s earliest and most loyal backers, called on Tuesday for the president’s immediate impeachment.
In a lengthy rant shared to his over 4 million followers on X, Jones accused Trump of trying to bring back the national draft ahead of a full-scale ground invasion of Iran. He went so far as to claim Trump will use “total war” to “take our freedoms, nationalize everything, and push us aside with AI—total liability, immunity, and protection.”
Iran’s deadliest kamikaze drone yet sends a message to Trump
IRGC’s jet-powered weapon has had an upgrade, posing a fresh challenge to US forces
Iran’s Hadid 110 drone has had an upgrade. Now, it flies lower, faster and is harder to see.
Jet-powered, with a top speed of more than 300mph, the new stealth drone has been built to slip through American air defences.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had been deployed for the first time in the past fortnight, fired towards US bases and warships in the region.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I saw the missiles labeled as "a surprise attack."
We're at war, there's no such thing as a "surprise attack."