trash talk 7)Speak or resign: Beshear ups demand for McConnell health status 8) GOP CATASTROPHE: Democrats Effectively Flip Florida House Seat After Republican Incumbent Misses Financial Disclosure Deadline — NO Republican Will Appear on Ballot

Iran launches missiles at U.S. base for first time since Trump paused strikes

‘Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles toward a U.S. military base in Jordan on Tuesday in what U.S. Central Command described as an “attempted surprise attack.”

All of the missiles were intercepted, CENTCOM said in a statement.

Why it matters: This marks Iran’s first ballistic missile attack against a U.S. base in the region since President Trump paused strikes against Iran on Friday to give diplomacy another chance.

The attack threatens to unravel the fragile pause and could force Trump to decide whether to resume military action.

What they’re saying: Trump told Axios on Monday that the U.S. was in “very deep talks” with Iran but warned that he would return to “very strong military action” if diplomacy failed.’

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