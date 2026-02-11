Before I unpack this stack, I want it in writing that the HHS and FDA are now being used as political tools in this government. Whenever domestic news are terrible, they are dialed up and invoked to make an announcement of something. All governments do this. They are the Trump administration’s junk yard dog so to speak. Time and again and now that I state it, look for this. Each time bad ominous news emerge, HHS or FDA will have a ‘breaking’ announcement that is usually a nothingburger ‘low hanging fruit’ to misdirect you. The deepstate used this well (and wrongfully and illicitly) against Trump term one using the CDC’s MMWR etc. to damage him and as a political weapon (publishing garbage on COVID etc.) AS NEEDED’ and sadly now the Trump administration is using the health agencies to do same. At least that is how it appears. I hope POTUS Trump steps in and fires these peoples and gets a hold of the health agencies and gets them to do the nation’s business. As it stands, the entire HHS and FDA and NIH should be shut down. There is ZERO value and having RFK Jr., Makary, Bhattacharya et al. atop of them shows us why. Pure drivel inconsequential nonsense. I stand by POTUS Trump in what he does next on these agencies, he has to get them back to be the respected prestigious institutions they ONCE were.

Now to the Sharma et al. study.

Key new study and must be taken seriously yet caution to as we interpret findings…

I caution that these results are succulent on their own but be warned this study is not an ideal gold-standard comparative effectiveness research clinical trial with proper research methods to control for confounders, residual confounding etc. whereby groups are balanced at baseline for comparison purposes and robustness of estimates of effect…with minimal risk of biased estimates of effect.

As such consider the following limitations:

1)'‘the two groups were sampled from different cohorts. Risk was similar to those who reported COVID-19 illness. Given cohort differences, the associations observed cannot be considered causal’;

2)this also includes ‘the inability to adjust for potential confounding factors such as alcohol use, smoking, use of assisted reproductive technologies, medical history, gestational weight gain, socioeconomic status, and urban residence, to name a few, as these data were not collected by both C19VPR and PRAMS. A substantial majority (93%) of C19VPR participants reported urban residence [3], which has been associated with HDP [54]. Similarly, we had limited ability to examine the influence of COVID-19 illness in pregnancy, as not all PRAMS jurisdictions collected this data; illness may also be underreported and those who chose to provide data on illness history may differ from those who chose to leave the question unanswered (i.e., missing data not random). While the overall study population was large, results from some stratified models had wide CIs because of relatively smaller sample sizes.’

3)The ‘study findings may have limited generalizability. Our study population consisted of nulliparous pregnant women who were predominantly NH-White, older than the U.S. average age at delivery, and likely SARS-CoV-2-infection-naïve at the time of vaccination. The current U.S. population is no longer immunologically naïve; previous COVID-19 illness, COVID-19 vaccination, or both are common [55]. The vaccines received by C19VPR participants were the first available COVID-19 vaccines based on the native SARS-CoV-2 virus rather than subsequent circulating variants.’

4)The study was ‘a matched cohort study using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry (C19VPR; vaccinated) and Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (PRAMS; unvaccinated).’

Highlights

• Women receiving COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy were matched to unvaccinated pregnant women.

• Vaccinated pregnant women had a higher risk of self-reported hypertensive disorders of pregnancy.

• There was no effect modification by vaccine manufacturer or timing of vaccination.

• Study design cannot infer causality, and results are subject to several limitations.

COVID-19 vaccination during or just prior to pregnancy and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy - ScienceDirect https://doi.org/10.1016/j.vaccine.2026.128268

