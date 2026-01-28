Seminal bullhorn work by McCullough, praise for this, support. McCullough, myself, Risch, Thorp, Drew, Victory etc. continue to support the work of The Wellness Company (TWC), providing scientific advice etc. This company stepped up and helped anti-lockdown and anti-mRNA freedom fighter doctors and scientists like us when we were cancelled. Foster Coulson owner is a good man, suffered his own losses due to vaccine. Peter Gillooly CEO is a good man.

I still request Malone to show us that data he referred to here, I know and you know there is and was none ever, he was just lying and shilling…there was no data and the Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine saved not one life, has never worked, never protected the upper airways and was fastly non-neutralizing, negative effectiveness, and did not sterilize the virus (did not stop infection, replication, or transmission) out of the box. Never worked and could never work for there is no way that any vaccine introduced into the deltoid muscle can enter the systemic circulation, vaccine induced antibodies, any aspect of it, and then makes its way to the respiratory mucosal compartment, mucosal lining, in the respiratory tract, the digestive tract…where it was needed…no way. It was DOA and all involved knew that. They lied to us. Deaths are at their feet. You know them, the Horsemen. It could not work and mRNA vaccine was never ever needed! Nothing was needed, no lockdowns, nothing. COVID, all of it, all, was a lie! They all lied to Trump and he fell for it.

mRNA Vaccine Turbo Cancer Shifting Death Statistics

‘It was announced the colon cancer has surpassed malignancies of the breast as the leading cause of cancer driven by cases before age 50 where screening colonoscopy starts. This epidemiological shift started in 2021 co-incident with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines which were mandated for a large part of the workforce younger than age 50 years. Alter AI assisted with this review.

🧬 Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer and the 2021 Vaccine Rollout: A Concerning Convergence

Until recently colorectal cancer (CRC) was largely a disease of older adults—typically presenting after 60 years of age. However, within the last two decades, incidence among individuals younger than 50 has climbed steadily. By 2024, U.S. registry data showed rates of early‑onset CRC nearly doubling since the mid‑1990s, with a steep inflection beginning around 2021 coinciding with mass genetic mRNA vaccination. Alarmingly, in people under 50, colorectal cancer has now surpassed breast and lung cancer as the leading cause of cancer‑related death. This epidemiologic pivot demands scrutiny of both conventional and under‑examined contributors—including the possibility that oncogenic COVID-19 vaccines introduced in 2021 may have played a role.’

