IMPORTANT to not forget the Autopsy Histopathologic Cardiac Findings in 2 Adolescents Following the Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose; 2 teenage boys who died shortly following administration of the second
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA technology based vaccine dose; most closely resembling a catecholamine-mediated stress (toxic) cardiomyopathy.
SOURCE:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35157759/
‘Objective.—: To examine the autopsy microscopic cardiac findings in adolescent deaths that occurred shortly following administration of the second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 dose to determine if the myocarditis described in these instances has the typical histopathology of myocarditis.
Design.—: Clinical and autopsy investigation of 2 teenage boys who died shortly following administration of the second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 dose.
Results.—: The microscopic examination revealed features resembling a catecholamine-induced injury, not typical myocarditis pathology.
Conclusions.—: The myocardial injury seen in these postvaccine hearts is different from typical myocarditis and has an appearance most closely resembling a catecholamine-mediated stress (toxic) cardiomyopathy. Understanding that these instances are different from typical myocarditis and that cytokine storm has a known feedback loop with catecholamines may help guide screening and therapy.’
