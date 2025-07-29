Trump said he tossed Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for crossing the line and this is important…we know Epstein was at Mar-a-Lago, we know he seemingly recruited people, young girls or tried to, there are reports, but Trump has said again as soon as he knew of the illicit behavior he removed him from Mar-a-Lago…I believe him! I have nothing else to go on to not believe him. So, I will defend him still today. If I know for sure wrong was done, a different story. But I will not character assassinate someone with no proof.

Great report by Hoft of GWP…support that outfit.

Again, notice no substackers or people who got nominated and got jobs at HHS etc. and elsewhere in the administration, they love to write and talk, notice Malone et al. will not defend Trump…Makary et al., these beasts want him to go down, always did and it is shocking RFK Jr. can put people like Prasad and Malone inside the Trump administration…people who hated Trump, always did and still do, waiting for him to be damaged…to jump on saying para ‘oh, I never liked him, it was just a job’…

Trump best wake up, the snakes are around him…the wolf is always at the door.

‘President Donald Trump is once again setting the record straight — this time blasting the media’s selective amnesia on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal while revealing he rejected an invitation to Epstein’s notorious “pedo island,” unlike former President Bill Clinton, who allegedly made 28 separate visits.

Speaking Monday during a press appearance in Scotland with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Trump unloaded on the legacy media for ignoring the real predators connected to Epstein.

“I never went to the island, and Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times. I never went to the island, but Larry Summers, I hear, went there. He was the head of Harvard, and many other people—very big people. Nobody ever talks about them,” Trump said.

Trump reiterated what he’s said for years: Epstein was persona non grata at Mar-a-Lago, and he was kicked out after crossing the line.’

“I don’t want to waste your time by explaining it. But for years, I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein. I wouldn’t talk because he did something that was inappropriate. He hired help, and I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He stole people that worked for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again. I threw him out of the place—persona non grata. I threw him out, and that was it. I’m glad I did, if you want to know the truth.”

