In 2021, Danish Soccer star Christian Eriksen collapses on field; why? what have we learnt since? Medics rushed to perform CPR on the Danish soccer star as fans and teammates stood by in shock; IMO,
this was mRNA technology based COVID gene injection, this was COVID vaccine induced cardiac complications alike for Jamie FOXX's stroke vaccine induced, Damar Hamlin, Bronny James, Shane Warne
https://abcnews.go.com/WNT/video/soccer-star-christian-eriksen-collapses-field-78244876
Multiple media reports said that Eriksen had not been jabbed and had not had covid. As was probably the case too with other high performance male athletes who have collapsed on the field, the causes look to be obesity, sedentary lifestyle, chain smoking, stress from arguments with their husbands, salt, hypertension, fatty foods, climate change and transphobia.
always wandered about this one … happened very early on during the early covid vaccination drives … and like someone mentioned already: multiple media outlets stated that he was unvaccinated (same as a young UFC aspirant in the US last year who also went into cardiac arrest during training/during a fight … his family came out on social media and stated that he was unvaxxed).
only Eriksen knows for sure … but there’s no denying how much more common these events have become since the mrna shots rolled out … myocarditis is a common term now … how many (outside the cardiology field) even heard of it prior?
but don’t worry, the CDC says all is well … keep taking the “boosters” … Kamala Harris already mentioned the benefits of a reduced population in the “Green” future