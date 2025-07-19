Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mabel Parrilla's avatar
Mabel Parrilla
2h

Has anyone thought about this: If Trump releases the list, he loses his leverage against other World leaders who may be on the list. Most of the names came out back when Epstein was prosecuted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Barbara Kiley's avatar
Barbara Kiley
2h

IF…

it’s TRUE what John Solomon claims…that investigations HAVE BEEN ONGOING, not just for Epstein, but for Deep State perps (most recently centered on Obama)…

THEN…

That MAY result in CHARGES coming in August as Solomon asserts…coming SOON using a Special Prosecutor.

Well…CONSIDER. Matt Gaetz was just URGENTLY summoned to DC this past week, was he not?

WHO would make a better Special Prosecutor than Matt? Wouldn’t that explain why he agreed to bow out of contention for AG?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture