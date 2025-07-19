In 2023, did Donlad Trump Jr. say this? Tweeted this? Does he stand by this now? What is his position now? Jr in 2023: "Donald Trump Jr. authentically tweeted in July 2023, "Show us all the Epstein
client list now!!! Why would anyone protect those scum bags? Ask yourselves this question daily and the answer becomes very apparent"!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Has anyone thought about this: If Trump releases the list, he loses his leverage against other World leaders who may be on the list. Most of the names came out back when Epstein was prosecuted.
IF…
it’s TRUE what John Solomon claims…that investigations HAVE BEEN ONGOING, not just for Epstein, but for Deep State perps (most recently centered on Obama)…
THEN…
That MAY result in CHARGES coming in August as Solomon asserts…coming SOON using a Special Prosecutor.
Well…CONSIDER. Matt Gaetz was just URGENTLY summoned to DC this past week, was he not?
WHO would make a better Special Prosecutor than Matt? Wouldn’t that explain why he agreed to bow out of contention for AG?