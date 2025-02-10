KING DONALD: Trump Muses About Third Term, Over and Over Again...



I appreciate POTUS Trump clarifying his intentions to take GAZA and own it personally and to develop condos and strip clubs and make money from GAZA…we were confused, we did not know he and Jared really intended to move the GAZANS and take the land and then make real estate deals and development. Now we know. I guess it is in line with his desire to own Greenland, Canada, Panama, the canal etc.

I am just wondering who is telling him that any of this, even one of it, can ever happen…you know when there are sycophants who are pure ‘yes’ men ball cuppers, well this takes it to a whole different level for this to even be spoken of in serious circles. I asked a Canadian yesterday if she wanted to become American or be a 51st State or the like and said No, she did not like to be a vagrant on the street, raped, murdered, mugged, have to declare bankruptcy to see the doctor or have surgery etc. or get medical insurance. She also wanted to keep her nation’s natural resources, its oil, reserves, natural minerals and wealth. And importantly, Canada’s pure clean fresh WATER. The lakes. It has been watering the eyes of the globe and USA for decades. She told me that Canadians are laughing at the debate for it cannot happen. I told her do not be surprised if the Dildeau or God I meant Justine Trudope yikes, no, I meant Justin Trudeau gives Canada to Trump. He gave it to the islamists prior in exchange for some Green socks.

Developing, I guess, lets see.