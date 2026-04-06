Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
8h

can you blame the girl with this husband? gosh, this guy is a nutball...a cross-dressing freak....gggeeeezzzzeeeee

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DistantSun's avatar
DistantSun
7h

Ok, but she could have divorced him before beginning another relationship.

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