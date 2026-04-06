In a way, can you really blame the girl for her actions? Can you really blame Mile-High Noem and her lover Corey 'bag man kick back bogus contract money man' Lewandowski? Look what she dealing with!
Ain't that America! The land of the free, you go homie, you get your breasts on! you get your bi-sexuality cross-dressing on! In some sense I feel sorry for the Mile-High! Trump had enough though!
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can you blame the girl with this husband? gosh, this guy is a nutball...a cross-dressing freak....gggeeeezzzzeeeee
Ok, but she could have divorced him before beginning another relationship.