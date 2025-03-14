want to be Americans." Nielsen, whose center-right opposition party surprisingly won the general election this week, responded to Trump in an interview with Sky News.

"We don't want to be Americans. No, we don't want to be Danes," he said. "We want to be Greenlanders, and we want our own independence in the future. And we want to build our own country by ourselves."

Greenland's outgoing prime minister, Mute Egede, also spoke out against Trump, writing on social media: "Enough is enough. This time we need to toughen our rejection of Trump. People cannot continue to disrespect us. The American president has once again evoked the idea of annexing us. I absolutely cannot accept that.

"I respect the result of the election, but I consider that I have an obligation as interim head of government. I have therefore asked the administration to summon the party heads as soon as possible."

Nielsen's Demokraatit party, which supports gradual independence from Denmark, won nearly 30 percent of the vote, compared to just 9 percent four years ago. The election results were seen as a chance for Greenlanders to respond to Trump.

I am hoping POTUS Trump fires the lunatics around him flooding his head with batshit crazy ideas like this and he settles down and focuses on USA. What we voted him to do. End the fetish and focus on other people’s nations. Focus on your own nation that is spiraling the drain and left in bad shape by Biden et al. Use your last chance at bat to fix…and to unify, for at present you are tearing the nation apart via Musk. I support you but some of this is pure lunacy. Fix the wrongs that happened under you in COVID, the many who died from the deadly failed OWS lockdowns and deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer Bancel et al. mRNA injection…fix that…make Americans ‘whole’ again. End your fetish and fixation on Canada…fix America, that is what you were hired to do…Canada will handle its affairs…end the disrespect of other people and their nations. I support you 47 huge, helped to re-elect you, but you are disrespectful. I can say it as much as I support you. I am not one of the de-balled bobblehead ‘yes men’ around you. I can think and speak. Stop this! It hurts your image and legacy.

Recent polling in swing states who voted for Trump say the execution, the language, the approach etc. of Trump is not good and they are regretting, disappointed they voted for him. Voters are saying seems Trump’s DOGE with Musk is operating out of glee and not kindness or care. Public wants change etc. but the way things are being done they do not support. People are saying they do not want this whiplash. You are not explaining things. Tariffs are a TAX…people are figuring it out.

A warning to POTUS Trump, be careful…voters are already upset. You don’t want to blow the midterms. We want you to succeed but you must consider the public thinking and mood. Will hurt you at the polls. Musk is already hurting you. People do not remember what you did to them, they remember how you ‘made them feel’…huge praise POTUS Trump but you got to take the temperature of the room.

Canada will never become part of the USA, in any manner. Same as USA must never become part of any nation. No one is to redraw USA’s borders same as no one is to redraw Canada’s. Tell those who fascinate and speculate on this, and tell you this POTUS Trump, tell them I said to fuck off and stop taking Musk’s ketamine, it is addling their brains.

It is indeed important that nations who are delinquent pay up and meet their obligations as to NATO etc. And fix any internal trade barriers that impact fair trade. No doubt and this must happen. Both sides, to be fair to USA and other nations too. Point is that fixing unfair trade where it exists does not mean we annex or ‘take’ other nations. There is some level of insanity at play IMO. I see no link between wanting to discuss trade and tariffs with annexing a nation. Why has Trump not said same about India as an example? Is it their nuclear bombs? Is it then not time for Canada to have it’s own nuclear weapons and stronger military against bad actors from across the Pacific, the East bloc etc.? Canada has to defend itself. Canada has played a definitive role across the COLD war as a protection for the USA. Canada got complacent and was lulled into a sense of false security. Complacency. It must change that now.

Why It Matters

Trump repeated intentions to annex Greenland during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday.

When a journalist asked whether he thought the U.S. would annex Greenland, Trump answered: "I think it'll happen."

‘'Canada is a sovereign state'

Trump's rhetoric is not necessarily being matched by other members of his administration. During a confirmation hearing on Thursday, Trump’s pick to serve as ambassador to Canada, former Rep. Pete Hoekstra, R-Mich., said "Canada is a sovereign state," suggesting that the president’s push for annexation was due to his relationship with Trudeau.

Asked by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., how he can heal a "negative relationship that has developed because of the president’s statements," while "addressing tariff issues," Hoekstra responded: "Obviously, I've been spending a lot of time thinking about that myself."

Nearly 800 miles north of Washington, D.C., at a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Quebec, reporters pressed Secretary of State Marco Rubio about Trump’s push to make Canada the 51st state. Rubio said there would be no such conversation at the G7 gathering.

"It is not a meeting about how we’re going to take over Canada," Rubio said.

Questioned further by NBC News at the conclusion of the gathering of foreign ministers on Friday, Rubio further explained the president's position.

"I’ll tell you how that came about," Rubio said of promoting the annexation of Canada. "OK, he’s in a meeting with Trudeau, and Trudeau basically says that if the U.S. imposes tariffs on Canada, Canada couldn’t survive as a nation state, at which point the president said, 'well, then you should become a state.'"

Trump, Rubio said, "made an argument for why Canada would be better off joining the United States from an economic perspective and the like."

"He’s made that argument repeatedly," Rubio continued. "And I think it stands for itself."

A senior State Department official described "a need to separate out trade policy" from "broader cooperation on foreign affairs, and that’s challenging."

"But there is broad agreement that we cannot allow real disagreements on certain issues to prevent us from working together on areas of agreement, especially critical foreign policy issues including migration, China, and of course Russia and Ukraine," this person added.

What also confounds Republicans about Trump’s idea is that annexing Canada would potentially add millions more Democrats to American voter rolls. Canada is a liberal-leaning nation with a population larger than California. Were Canada to become a state, it could mean 50 more House seats and two additional senators — auguring a real power shift in government.

"They’d have a sizable delegation in the House," Amodei said. “"I don’t think anybody thinks that’s a great idea. Oh, by the way, how many Electoral College votes are they going to get?"

Trump’s history of managing the U.S.-Canada relationship is intertwined with his own personal relationship with Trudeau who, up until this week, has been his only Canadian counterpart. At times, their relationship has been fruitful, like when they reworked the trade agreement governing commerce between their nations. But there has been animosity, too.

Now, annexation threats have ignited a "wave of patriotism in Canada" unlike any Miller has seen.

"Not hiding the fact that it can do a lot more damage to Canada than the U.S.," Miller said, noting the U.S. is Canada’s top trading partner. "But we have a high pain threshold and we’re ready to fight."

There’s a reason Canada believes it can win the fight, too. Its citizenry is united against relinquishing its national sovereignty, while the U.S. is divided over Trump's trade war — especially as the stock market slides.

"Trump’s position is vulnerable because he doesn’t have the support of the American business community," the Canadian official said. "And we know that."'