The key to a happy relationship? For some couples, it's living apart: 'Trust, honesty and humour'

U.K. data indicates that seniors who live separately from their partners have better mental health

Newlywed actor Jack Wagner's relationship recently made headlines when he shared that he and his new wife plan to continue to live separately. While some fans were shocked by this seemingly unconventional living arrangement, it's not actually that uncommon at all.

While several celebrity couples, including Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, have touted the benefits of sleeping in separate rooms, living apart together — or LAT for short — takes things one step further. And research shows more couples are choosing to live separately for the long haul.

A 2017 survey showed that 1.5 million Canadians were in a relationship and living in different homes, and around half of them had either never thought of living together or had made the choice not to. New research from the U.K. also found that older adults in LAT relationships had better mental health than those who lived with their partner or spouse.

June*, a 72-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., is an example of someone who, along with her 71-year-old partner Ed*, made the choice to live apart. They've been happily doing so ("with some ups and downs," like all couples) for almost 43 years.

June, who admits to being "old school," said she knew very early on that she didn't want children, so she never felt the need to get married. As for Ed, she noted she knew from the get-go that he had no interest in marrying again after a divorce. Still, they committed to being together while continuing to have their own homes, which happen to be in different towns roughly a 40-minute drive apart. The key to making it work after all these years? Trust and communication.

"I don't know what makes it work so well." she said. "We just knew that we were going to commit ourselves to a relationship and we felt like as long as we had trust, honesty and humour in our relationship we would make it. So, here we are."

