'In summary, the Treg responses produced after mRNA vaccination and the subsequent mRNA-encoded SARS-CoV-2 spike protein expression may lead to a harmful influence on the immune system of vaccinees,
and subsequent accelerated development of cancer and autoimmune disease.' Anthony M Kyriakopoulos,Greg Nigh, Peter A McCullough, Stephanie Seneff add to the evidence of cancer risk due to mRNA vaccine
This paper and findings add to the body of evidence surrounding the role of the mRNA vaccines in promoting and driving cancer development and progression (TURBO cancer).
Oncogenesis and autoimmunity as a result of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (authorea.com)
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
They knew!
I’m so disappointed in my peers for caving.
I’m so disappointed in my fellow-man for acting evil.
They knew!
I like how you summarized the conclusion in layman language up front.