In the march across Canada that Canadian James Topp led (laid off court marshalled Canadian solider who said no vaccine mandate), Pierre Poilievre joined in the lead for political points, photos;
that is me behind Pierre & James; Pierre & I had some interesting discussions as we walked toward Ottawa; Topp invited me to join march, all those in green colors, red berets, backpack were security
These were military, police laid off as they refused the COVID death shot. They volunteered to provide me/us security at the Trucker convoy protest and the march across Canada. I am happy James asked me to join and march with him and here I/we are on the outskirts of Ottawa. Jmes led all the way. Wonderful man.
