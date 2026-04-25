India-Russia military logistics pact: A quiet game‑changer from the Arctic to the Indian Ocean

The RELOS agreement lets both countries station troops, ships and aircraft on each other’s soil, taking long‑standing defense ties to their next level

We the US by joining Israel’s bombing of Iran and I argue wrongfully and catastrophically have created a new global monster if you will…a more powerful unified potent super-power in Iran, the globe’s 4th super power (was China, Russia and USA, now its Iran too with an emerging India) that WILL now control the middle east.

The IMO bombing of Iran was devastatingly wrong, had no basis (has left Iran’s dangerous oppressive regime still in tact even worse, has left them with nuclear enrichment, has left them with most of their ballistic missiles and drones, has left HAMAS and Hezbollah in tact as well as other terror entities that remain a danger, and now has Iran rag-dolling the globe on Hormuz strait that they prior did not) has now positioned Iran to take the Middle East…it is either Israel takes the Middle East as rules, or Iran. Your opinion on which you prefer for one of them will now…my money if I had some money to wager, is on Iran. So in effect, we created a hot dangerous mess. A functional dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF convinced, with Israel, our great POTUS, to wrongfully with no credible basis, bomb another nation and kill our soldiers, kill innocent people, and damage our military for now we know of massive weaknesses. What was felt ‘invisible’ is actually visible. Even the mighty Gerald Ford air-craft carrier was hobbled.

Is the union of India with Russia here a good or bad thing for USA? For the world? Your view please.

your opinion? I am agnostic.

‘The RELOS pact allows both nations to access each other’s military bases, ports, and airfields for logistics support. It facilitates refueling, repairs, and supplies for warships and aircraft, covering both peace and war. The agreement, as we learn from the recently published document, allows for the simultaneous deployment of up to 3,000 troops, five warships, and ten aircraft to be stationed on each other’s soil.’

‘RELOS will support cross-training between militaries. It will greatly facilitate Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions in the countries’ areas of interest. The two can support search and rescue missions.

Logistically it streamlines the servicing of Russian-origin military hardware that makes up a vast proportion of India’s inventory. The pact acts as a logistical multiplier for both countries, strengthening maritime security cooperation, particularly in the context of changing global alliances.

The pact is in force for five years, with provisions for automatic extension with mutual consent. It applies in both peacetime and wartime, marking a practical step in deepening long-standing defense ties.

Geopolitical and tactical win-win

Geopolitically, the pact enhances India’s strategic autonomy by deepening ties with Russia while enabling a balance of power in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) against other major actors.

Strategically it enables Russia to access the IOR for maritime diversification, while giving India a strengthened presence in the Arctic and Pacific regions.’

‘The details of the RELOS (Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Support) pact between New Delhi and Moscow were published on Russia’s official legal information portal last week, providing long-awaited insights into the agreement, which allows the countries to deploy troops, warships and aircraft in each other’s territory, even during conflicts.

Interestingly, the agreement with Russia has gained greater traction now, when Washington is increasingly leaning towards Islamabad.

Alongside already deepening defense cooperation and a streamlining of operations of the militaries of the two nations, the pact also provides India with vital access to ports along the northern sea route, from Vladivostok to Murmansk.

Discussions on the RELOS agreement began in 2018 and featured regularly in bilateral summits. By December 2021, it was reported to be in its final stages, but technical issues and differences in wording caused delays. The conflict in Ukraine further protracted negotiations.

In February 2025, the agreement was signed in Moscow. Russia ratified it in December, with President Vladimir Putin signing it into law. It entered into force on January 12, 2026. It reflects India’s assertiveness, Russia’s tenacity, and a larger move towards a more complicated balance of power in the Indo-Pacific.

RELOS in detail

The RELOS pact allows both nations to access each other’s military bases, ports, and airfields for logistics support. It facilitates refueling, repairs, and supplies for warships and aircraft, covering both peace and war. The agreement, as we learn from the recently published document, allows for the simultaneous deployment of up to 3,000 troops, five warships, and ten aircraft to be stationed on each other’s soil.’

As to the bombing of Iran, IMO we attacked a nation when they did not attack us and no one can argue with me that this was NOT about getting eventually access to their resources and oil…among other intentions…

we have embarrassed the US globally, no nation globally stepped up to join, fractured our alliances (to the extent that any good was ongoing), we damaged our great military for now we know weaknesses, we got our soldiers killed, we emboldened a rogue regime that remains in tact with their proxy terror assets in tact…so what did we do this for? Many say, serious people, and the public that this was for taking their oil (any how we can take it) and for Israel…that we bombed Iran FOR Israel. Does Israel have that much power and control over the US? Our foreign policy? Our military? Our President? Or the Presidency?

Your view?