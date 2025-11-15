Yet is it at epidemic or pandemic (using that term) potential? Can it pandemic? Or would we be subjected to infectious ~clones again as the likely occurrence in the COVID fraud? Chen et al. reported ‘that a recent H9N2 virus is more adapted to humans, and is able to replicate to high titres in both upper and lower human respiratory tract which may confer higher person-to-person transmissibility and virulence.’ The jump to person-to-person spread is ridiculous at this time for as per Darwin, we need a DEPTH of time in the hundreds of thousands of years, deep time, NOT weeks or months. Even Fieldhouse in NATURE is ramping up the fear-porn indicating that ‘this ‘minor’ bird flu strain has potential to spark human pandemic and while experiments suggest H9N2 has adapted to human cells, cases of person-to-person transmission haven’t been reported yet.’

Can this H9N2 be mixed with other viruses? Yes, in swine model, pigs as an example which often act as mixing vessels, may provide the environment, where separate virus can RECOMBINE into a new subtype. Yet these are often of no consequence. The issue is person-to-person spread, and this does not happen quickly, and a deep time is needed for pathogen to acquire this capacity. They cannot just infect humans and have this capacity. Unless they CAME with it. Was already adapted to do this. So, the real question is, can devious dark criminal people in US government in NIH, CDC, NIAID, DoD et al. and other global nefarious players for their own reasons (even if DoD is experimenting with it as a battlefield weapon) deliberately cook up H9N2 to give it the ability to infect humans readily and spread person-to-person? Yes! Can they create another COVID 2.0? Yes! The OP is not over!

So, indeed, we need to look at this H9N2 and others as to this being used to cause a fake crisis COVID 2.0. COVID 1.0 was brought in Trump 1.0 and a COVID 2.0 can be brought in Trump 2.0. Be open to that. But know this, no pathogen, no virus can infect a human being for the first time already capable of spreading human to human and efficiently. It needs lots of time to adapt. Inside the human model. It has to be manipulated first (in lab, synthetically) if it did indeed come with that capacity. As you see, the quintet to help force mRNA vaccine onto you are in place at FDA, NIH, CDC, HHS etc. Do I name them? Makary heads the boys! But know this, to deliberately manipulate pathogen to make it more infectious and lethal is a crime against humanity. Such research was banned by Nixon. And so, we wait and we seek out the players and hang them if they did this! It would be a crime. Yes, we can always be pro-active.

Today, do not be bothered by the fuss and buzz as peoples seek to exploit fear and make money!

Enhanced replication of a contemporary avian influenza A H9N2 virus in human respiratory organoids