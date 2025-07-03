Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SnapFactor's avatar
SnapFactor
5m

Socialists, Communists, Democrats, heed not to these conspiracy theories of the right-wing, mental-midgets of MAGA. Take the vaccines. Take them all. In fact, double down on Trump’s safe & effective mRNA boosters. Make the world a safer place for our democracy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture