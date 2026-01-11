is it about rare earth?

On top of that, we have:

‘A diplomatic source said: ‘The (US) generals think Trump’s Greenland plan is crazy and illegal. So they are trying to deflect him with other major military operations. They say it’s like dealing with a five-year-old’.’

The reporting is so unbelievable and we are left gasping what really is going on? How much is truth, how much bellicose, how much bluster, how much real intent?

I am all for US protecting its national interest and security, first too. Any nation has to. I support that. For the US, yes. No doubt China, Russia, India et al. are not playing for 2nd place. None of these major powers. And they are getting there. But we must always operate within rule of law. Good governance. It is not who is the strongest or maximalist approach, take what you want, for in reality, you will not be the strongest forever. You are setting up a precedence for disaster for our children and grand children. China’s navy as an example is projected to equal or surpass US’s in 20245 to 2050. We must not adopt this ‘stop me if you can’ foreign policy. We will pay a dear price long-term.

I am hoping that the reporting is just blow-hard blustering. And that POTUS Trump will reign all in and ensure they (hawks, neocons, military industrial complex, dark power players, the unseen hand etc.) are within rule of law.

We were taught as children that in this life, not if we see something, that we ‘want’ it, and we can take it as stronger, do we in fact take it. That is not how law and order operates. We are then operating like Biff the Bully in the playground.

The UK could send troops to Greenland as Donald Trump threatens to take it from Denmark. It comes as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reportedly shares President Trump's view that action is needed to ensure the West is secure against the threat of Russia and China.

‘ICE WARRIORS

SAS-style Arctic forces who train UNDER ice will defend Greenland from Trump & why only strongest beat brutal drills

ONLY about rare earth minerals that Greenland has? Is the threat from Russia and China real? Or imagined? These are key questions. If US is already there in a base with 150 soldiers, why not enlarge the footprint, more weapons etc. and under NATO agreements? What will Europe do? Can they impose crushing sanctions on USA, complete sanctions, move nothing to and from US? Will NATO fall? Will Europe declare war? Will NATO defend Denmark/Greenland? Will this go nuclear? What is your opinion? Can this become a larger world war? Is Trump serious? If a nation say NO, at what point does NO mean NO? What right do you or we or anyone have to take another nation that told you NO? Is this really about power?

But…

‘During the Fujian’s sea trials, the Chinese navy launched its new carrier version of the J-35 stealth fighter and an early-warning aircraft, the KJ-600, as well as a variant of its established J-15 fighter jet. China’s third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, enters military service | Military News | Al Jazeera

The Chinese leader has previously said his goal is for China to have a modernised military force by 2035 and a “world-class” force to rival the US by 2050. With the Fujian, Beijing has taken another significant step towards closing that gap.

The ability to carry its own reconnaissance aircraft also means that, unlike the Liaoning and Shandong, the Fujian will not be operating blind when out of the range of land-based support, allowing it to operate its most advanced aircraft further afield.’

So what happens when China rivals, becomes equal or pulls ahead? Should they do same? I am asking if a precedence is being set, a pandora’s box being opened that will haunt us?

Back to Denmark Greenland:

‘According to the sources, the President has asked the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to prepare the invasion plan, but it is being resisted by the joint chiefs of staff on the grounds that it would be illegal - and would not be supported by Congress.

One source said: ‘They have tried to distract Trump by talking about less controversial measures, such as intercepting Russian ‘ghost’ ships - a clandestine network of hundreds of vessels operated by Moscow to evade Western sanctions - or launching a strike on Iran.’’

‘Donald Trump has ordered his special forces commanders to draw up a plan for the invasion of Greenland - but is being resisted by senior military figures, The Mail on Sunday has learned.

Sources say that the policy ‘hawks’ around the US President, led by political adviser Stephen Miller, have been so emboldened by the success of the operation to capture Venezuela’s leader Nicolas Maduro that they want to move quickly to seize the island before Russia or China makes a move.

British diplomats believe that Trump is also motivated by a desire to distract American voters from the performance of the US economy before the mid-term elections later this year, after which he could lose control of Congress to the Democrats.’ Donald Trump ‘orders army chiefs to draw up plan to invade Greenland’: US President emboldened by success of Maduro capture operation | Daily Mail Online

Fears are mounting that the Don could invade despite European officials warning an attack would mark the end of Nato – so Danish special forces are watching closely.

Its toughest soldiers – the Jaeger Corps, Frogmen, and the legendary Sirius Dog Sled Patrol – are sharpening their skills for any scenario, from counter-terrorism to extreme weather warfare.

With Greenland sitting on a trove of rare earth minerals and occupying a key strategic position between North America and Europe, the stakes have never been higher.

And while Denmark’s special forces train for combat, one thing is clear: if anyone tries to take Greenland by force, they’ll be ready.

