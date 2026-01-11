Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
31m

personally, I think there is NO way, zero, that Trump will move to attack invade Greenland militarily, just typical talk, as NATO is done then, and while we can even debate no such a bad thing, the world can be thrust into world war. By that one act. I think Trump knows how to negotiate a win win getting more enhanced US military presence in Greenland (as a stop gap against any other aggression or moves by other nations) by asking them permission and getting agreements, at the same time respecting another nation's right to sovereignty and its people's wishes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
30m

It's about the Golden Age of which he is one of the rulers. I've read that the world will eventually be divided up into 10 regions. All on his list is 1 of those. No stopping him. 😤

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture