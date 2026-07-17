families still seeking answers’…

‘It was an inside job’: Widow of man killed shielding Trump rejects FBI’s lone-shooter finding

Helen Comperatore challenged the FBI’s lone-gunman conclusion and urged President Trump not to forget families still seeking answers

‘BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA: Two years after Corey Comperatore was fatally shot while shielding his wife and daughters during the attempted assassination of then-candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, his widow is publicly rejecting the FBI's conclusion that gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks acted alone.’