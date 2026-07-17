Inside job? An inside job? The Trump Butler assassination attempt? That is a shocking statement & conclusion & I DO NOT buy that, definitely NOT involving POTUS Trump! Someone shot at Trump! ''It was
an inside job': Widow of man killed shielding Trump rejects FBI's lone-shooter finding Helen Comperatore challenged the FBI's lone-gunman conclusion and urged President Trump not to forget
families still seeking answers’…
‘It was an inside job’: Widow of man killed shielding Trump rejects FBI’s lone-shooter finding
Helen Comperatore challenged the FBI’s lone-gunman conclusion and urged President Trump not to forget families still seeking answers
‘BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA: Two years after Corey Comperatore was fatally shot while shielding his wife and daughters during the attempted assassination of then-candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, his widow is publicly rejecting the FBI's conclusion that gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks acted alone.’
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