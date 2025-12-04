It’s coming, baked in.

This guy is trying to throw the commander of the NAVY Seals Admiral Frank M. Bradley, under the bus for his, Hegseth’s devastating decisions that even now POTUS Trump recognizes the gravity of war crime charges and is saying that he POTUS Trump, would have not called for a second strike on the injured boat men, aka narco smugglers. POTUS Trump is getting a baptism in fire that there could be serious legal jeopardy issues here. This is not a Republican vs Democrat issue…this is a real serious issue. People could go to jail for a long time for this. If wrong was done here. It is against military rules, and it remains still unsettled if US is at ‘war’…no doubt I want Trump to obliterate any and all boats etc. leaving Latin America and the Caribbean laden with illicit narcotics destined for US homeland ‘if’ the intel is bullet proof. If the intel is bullet proof.

‘President Donald Trump is facing growing pressure to make Pete Hegseth the first major casualty of his second term after the Pentagon chief was accused of putting his own troops in danger.

A damning report on the Signalgate scandal reportedly laid the blame on Hegseth for compromising sensitive war plans.

But the blunder is just the latest in a series of embarrassments for the hapless former Fox & Friends Weekend host.’