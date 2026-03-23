Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Hazel's avatar
Hazel
2h

Because of all the fraud and corruption. Billions being paid to fake companies run by foreigners and American traitors. Benefits to liars and illegals. We aren’t insolvent, we are being robbed into oblivion

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3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Unlearn 🔙🔙📚's avatar
Unlearn 🔙🔙📚
2h

Many of us know it's insolvent and the debt too obscenely large to pay off. I thought we were the wealthiest nation in the world. I thought that they could print and print and we'd be just fine.

Scary that now they're coming out with this revelation. Makes me wonder what are they up to? It cannot be good. 😡

Thank you

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3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
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