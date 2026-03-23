Insolvent: the United States of America is insolvent, means it CANNOT pay its bill & will never be able to based on the math! The US Treasury just declared the U.S. insolvent. Not I. 'If the $88.4
trillion in 75-year off-balance-sheet obligations were added to the $47.8 trillion in official balance sheet liabilities, total federal obligations would now exceed $136.2 trillion, roughly five times
‘The Treasury just declared the U.S. insolvent. The media missed it’; The Treasury just declared the U.S. insolvent. The media missed it
The U.S. government is insolvent. That’s not hyperbole — it’s the conclusion drawn directly from the Treasury Department’s own consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025, released last week to near-total media silence. The numbers: $6.06 trillion in total assets against $47.78 trillion in total liabilities as of September 30, 2025.
U.S. annual GDP.’ 136 trillion USD! Do you get that? To make it easy to grasp, let is take a typical US household and model the data:
‘That household earns $52,446 and spends $73,378 — running a $20,932 annual deficit. Its total liabilities and unfunded promises amount to $1,361,788 against just $60,554 in assets, leaving it $1.3 million in the hole. Uncle Sam, by any accounting standard, is insolvent.’
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‘Two Bills That Could Change Everything
Addressing this crisis — and preventing recurrence — requires two specific legislative actions.
First, Congress should pass the bipartisan H.R. 3289 — Fiscal Commission Act, sponsored by Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI), Rep. Scott Peters (D-CA), and 41 co-sponsors. Such a commission would force a public reckoning with the facts, the trade-offs, and the hard choices that restoring fiscal health requires. Second, Congress should call an Article V Convention limited to proposing a fiscal responsibility amendment to the U.S. Constitution. H.Con.Res. 15, sponsored by Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX), would do exactly that.’
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Because of all the fraud and corruption. Billions being paid to fake companies run by foreigners and American traitors. Benefits to liars and illegals. We aren’t insolvent, we are being robbed into oblivion
Many of us know it's insolvent and the debt too obscenely large to pay off. I thought we were the wealthiest nation in the world. I thought that they could print and print and we'd be just fine.
Scary that now they're coming out with this revelation. Makes me wonder what are they up to? It cannot be good. 😡
Thank you