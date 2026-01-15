Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
3h

This was entirely predictable when the Supreme Court ruled Trump can't send in the National Guard to places like Portland and Minneapolis. If the local police won't protect ICE and you can't send in the Guard......what options are left?

Reply
Share
13 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

https://apnews.com/article/immigration-crackdown-minnesota-shootings-renee-good-a0c368079c106b599245996fded8c1b9

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture