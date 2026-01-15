Invoke the Insurrection Act if Minnesota Doesn’t Start Complying with ICE”

I agree POTUS Trump!

Trump may also need to relax or suspend The Posse Comitatus Act that prohibits use of military on the streets for law enforcement.

‘The Posse Comitatus Act is a United States federal law (18 U.S.C. § 1385, original at 20 Stat. 152) signed into law on June 18, 1878, by President Rutherford B. Hayes that limits the use of federal military personnel to enforce domestic law by the federal government or by other government entities such as county sheriffs and justices of the peace.’

President Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 on Thursday in response to violent and continued protests in Minnesota tied to federal immigration enforcement. In a Thursday Truth Social post, Trump warned that if the “corrupt politicians” do not curb attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, he would deploy the U.S. military to restore order. “If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump wrote.

