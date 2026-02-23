Bill Gates wife did the right thing divorcing that freak…she knew something was wrong, full praise to her. All these freaks, all of these perverted pedophile monsters wanted was girls, sex whole day, little girls, their lives were consumed with it…sadism, human sacrifice, call it whatever it was they were into, it involved young girls, all of them…and now they are caught…and our FBI and Justice Department is doing all it could to stone wall and steam roll and cover up…Pom Pom Pam Bambi has failed! She may have wanted to do the right thing in the campaign etc., but she has peered into the abyss and knows what is in there.

We have health agencies that were formally bankrupt and inept and crooked and corrupted and harmful to Americans, across prior administrations, continuing to be e.g. NIH, HHS, FDA, CDC etc. as it continues to prevent proper examination of the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine. Their role, RFK Jr., Makary, Oz, Prasad et al. is ONLY to misdirect you, to ensure that mRNA vaccine remains and is expanded. Put out duplicitous breaking announcements one day to reverse the next. Ask RFK Jr. since he came back from his vacation, if he rescinded the SPIKEVAX Moderna vaccine for infants as young as 6 months old…when you get that answer to that, you will understand the fraud of all of it. ha ha ha…we have been had again with these agency appointments. But don’t fuss, soon you will get another shirtless announcement of some pushups or pull ups or cold baths or showers etc. soon…’shiny’ things…soon you will get a MAHA grift add…Now HHS using sex to put out its messages. Imagine that. This is how low we have fallen. HHS selling sex. While we sit like one of Pavlov’s dogs, waiting for mRNA vaccine to be removed from US market.

Back to Epstein:

I continue to hope that our great POTUS Trump will move to ensure this is fully blown open and everything examined properly and that justice is served where wrong is and was done. To children. To anyone. I trust Trump will. I support Trump.

One of the most unsettling images released by the DOJ shows a life-sized bronze sculpture of a woman or girl dressed in a bridal gown. The photos were taken in 2019 at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse after his arrest as part of the FBI's investigation into his sex trafficking

A framed photo on the right corner of the desk facing toward Epstein, appears to show a person lying down. A black box has been placed over their face to protect their identity

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

Also:

As to TWC.health, please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com