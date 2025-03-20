Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS

‘The Republican Party is in the process of cleansing itself from America First and MAGA supporters, and in some cases, the fight has led to courtrooms. I am hearing from people across the country how they are being treated and, in some cases, being removed from the Republican Party. It’s clear that the establishment Republicans are attempting to take back their party for the ’26 midterm and the ’28 presidential race.

In Duval County, Jacksonville, FL, one such case has made it to court, where a dispute over who may use the word Republican has become contentious. The question is, who has exclusive rights to the word ‘Republican.’ Robin Lumb, who served on the Republican Executive Committee before being removed by Evan Power the leader of the Republican Party of Florida.

Lumb is challenging both his ousting and the party’s enforcement of the rules regulating the use of the Republican name, abbreviations, and symbols. The Republican Party of Florida claims its actions are supported by state law, Florida Statute 103.081, which allows political parties to register their name, abbreviation, and symbol for exclusive use.

In this episode of ‘Truth Be Told with Booker Scott,’ Mick Peters joins the conversation to discuss the turmoil in Florida within the Republican party. It’s a power struggle that is taking place across the country, and it’s a story you should get familiar with as we look ahead to the 2026 midterm election and how the Republican Party of Florida is attempting to separate from Trump.

The Republican Party of Florida is distancing itself from Trump - America Out Loud News

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)