Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
edward's avatar
edward
1h

This is why Afreaka is a sh*thole because corrupt rulers steal the wealth. The people would have to rebel and overthrow the corrupt CYSTem which here is corrupt and getting worse. Whites are as corrupt as black leaders and I hate both categories as an equal opportunity hater.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
It doesn't take Sherlock's avatar
It doesn't take Sherlock
1h

And here I thought that by the western European countries getting out, Africa would be returned to its utopian former self. I guess the Lefties like Howard Zinn (who wrote a very propagandized history book many public schools used) got it all wrong. Who would have suspected. Best thing to happen overall to many countries in Africa and southeast Asia was learning English and trying to westernize. (To be honest, India would not be where it is now if Britain had not colonized it.) When wokeism infected our State Department and other western countries, that spelled the end for too many in these impoverished countries, and opened the door for the animists and jihadists to come in and subjugate people themselves. Imagine going to bed in one of these countries not knowing if 'rebels' will come and slaughter you in the night. China takes advantage of the situation. Interesting how we don't find these working conditions in our mines in Canada and the U.S. Communists/Socialists and Corporatists will continue to take advantage of the chaos in Africa. Just put in to the cost of operations some bribery money to keep things moving is their thinking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture