‘Deaths piling up! Do the global predators really want to kill us?

Involuntary “euthanasia” (murder) has become one of the numerous strategies for crushing and killing us.’

First airing on AmericaOutLoud.news May 3rd 2024

Yes, the elite and ruling class predators, as they have done during COVID and are continuing to do more vigorously with the genetic jabs, want to kill people worldwide. They especially want to eliminate citizens of the constitutional democracies that stand in the way of their dominating the world.

Involuntary “euthanasia” (murder) has become one of the numerous strategies for crushing and killing us. By killing older people, they also cull the population, getting rid of “unproductive” or “useless” citizens, in the style of many modern dictators, from Hitler and Stalin to Mao and Xi Jinping, and on to Bill Gates, the global cabal that supports population control.

During COVID in Great Britain, under orders from the National Health Service (NHS) and the British government, special protocols during COVID gave Do Not Resuscitate orders (DNR) to every patient entering care homes. The government also gave so-called treatment protocols to these patients with the short-acting benzodiazepine midazolam, combined with morphine — a deadly combination that suppresses breathing and causes death. They gave the combo in sufficient strength to kill otherwise healthy people — and hundreds of thousands of died in the British care homes.

Jacqui Deevoy, a British journalist, is our highly articulate and scrupulously accurate guest who addresses these issues. The comparison with the mass murder in U.S. nursing homes, especially those in progressive states, is eerie and enlightening.

Using COVID as a justification for the deadly jabs and for systematic murder are global strategies. Hearing our British journalist guest address euthanasia reminds us that these strategies are indeed global.

We conclude with a discussion of how murderous human leadership has been since the dawn of civilization as people with violent intentions toward other people began taking over villages, tribes, nations, and empires — killing hundreds of millions along the way. The growing power of the global predators is enabling them, our latest bloodthirsty leaders, to begin imposing a new wave of mass murder on humanity.

Jacqui Deevoy has two films out about medicalized murder and related issues, “A Good Death?” (2021) and “Playing God” (April 2024).’