Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
16m

are they trying to topple the king from the inside? https://www.axios.com/2026/06/14/trump-situation-room-tapes-haberman-swan-regime-change

Reply
Share
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

note the term 'dilute', not dismantle or destroy or remove....so who is your daddy? who is the real daddy up in this beast now?

Reply
Share
11 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture