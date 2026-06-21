Iran has closed Strait of Hormuz AGAIN as FOX news says its open, deceiving the American people; Vance is now the face of negotiations as Iran states that 'it had shut the Strait of Hormuz and
would not discuss nuclear issues because Washington had failed to halt fighting in Lebanon.'...so who is zooming/lying to whom? who to believe? Iran now is rag-dolling USA even in negotiations, optics
and then Vance says US willing to ‘fundamentally transform’ Iran relationship ahead of peace deal negotiations in Switzerland…
But why can’t the American people be told the truth?
‘But with scant sign of an end to fighting there, Iran said on Saturday it had again shut the strait, whose closure for nearly four months caused the biggest disruption of global energy supplies in history.’
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