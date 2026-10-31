Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

Iran's supreme leader orders "maximum" response to any U.S. attack https://www.axios.com/2026/10/31/irans-supreme-leader-maximum-response-us-attack

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Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

Do I want Trump to win? Yes...do I support him, yes. oddly

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