destruction yet”; ‘Three American servicemembers were killed in a July 17 Iranian strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in the Jordanian desert. Satellite imagery shows the nighttime attack damaged at least 19 buildings where troops sleep.’

‘Three American servicemembers were killed in a July 17 Iranian strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in the Jordanian desert. Satellite imagery shows the nighttime attack damaged at least 19 buildings where troops sleep.

It was one of the deadliest nights of the war for U.S. forces. But it wasn’t the only attack targeting American troops where they live and sleep. That same week, Iran hit multiple housing units at other U.S. military installations across the region.’

Destruction of parts of GAZA? Who did this? why? Is this true?

That man walking with the master under-aged girl fucking pedophile Epstein is Howard Lutnick, Trump’s Commerce Secretary, Cantor Fitzgerald crier, recall the fake tears when the towers fell? Were these men talking and smiling about the sand, the sea shells? what were they talking about? was Epstein telling Lutnick the fun he has dinosaur bone hunting with RFK Jr.? and their discussions? Your view?

The Sperminator, do you have your womb to rent to him? no fuss, he pays you…yes, I know, he is really inept but made it rich on our tax payer government contracts but do not remind anyone…let us all pretend…that it is NOT our tax money saved the Sperminator.

The master grifter con man

A drunk rapist heading our military as SECDEF but don’t fuss, POTUS likes the look and they are going insane trying to understand why the nation is telling Repubs to fuck off?

Pedophiles?

How we fucked our children

When you had one too many looks-maxxing BOTOX lifts and no one is telling you and boy, does she have secrets to sell…best reward and silence her with another job….ssshhhh

To learn that this entire photo was fake, contrived, they were watching a blank screen of OBL being killed…imagine that…

Who is the man in between the drunkard and his wife? Is he a military man or a security guard or a hill staffer?

The greatest nation and stature…come…the last beacon of hope

Hang them high, all linked in Trump 1.0, Biden, Trump 2.0, all at HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH, all health officials, all in government, all scientists, medical doctors, all, all tv FOX doctors, all and any who played a role in the fraud COVID, the deadly medical response of isolation, physical abuse, strapping our elderly, deadly toxic propofol midazolam ketamine lorazepam fentanyl, dia-morphine etc. sedatives, the dehydration, malnourishment of our elderly, the DNR orders, the denial of antibiotics for secondary bacterial pneumonia and sepsis, the deadly kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir, the deadly Kushner VAP inducing ventilators…who were and linked to the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Pfizer Moderna BioNTech Weissman Kariko Azar, Jha Rochelle Hahn Redfield et al. mRNA gene platform vaccine…all once courts, judges, juries, legal system properly conducted, legally, finds them guilty and pronounces state sanctioned death as consequence…

2 men who will NEVER be a POTUS or President of their nations…it is over electorally

3 men…hhhmmm

A complex picture, IMO Trump never fucked or touched any under-aged braces little girls but men he knows did…never put him in same bucket as Epstein or other men in his Palm beach clubs…stop smearing him with speculation…bring bullet proof proof

In dropping this Democrat elected member of government to his knees, do you not think Democrats have decided on the Republican they will do same?

Is this the real King of the world? I would argue yes!

Is she the POTUS? I argue a good case can be made.

2 complete moronic losers? absolutely…one of their wives are a joke so funny I cannot write it here. the other, I kind of like.

US now a fascist government? Absolutely. the one on the left is a cunt.

Did he rape and fuck little girls with high society rich many white connect Palm Beach type Hamptons type males, Jewish males in US, in our government, that Trump knows (not Trump though)…yes…would I look for him where I end up after I die? I hope not hell, but yes, I need to deal with him, Epstein, there…my way…

A waste of time typical FOX news woman, grifter selling tacit sex…again, please look carefully in the mirror. all you Palm Beach BOTOX over-tanned wrinkled faced women and many from FOX…news…can she damage Trump world? Yes…if Democrats get power…she has a price. it seems

A real strong man his people loves, like him or not

Mephistopheles? Yes, on some days

Is Corey Noem lover (hair extensions 220 million dollar taken tax money building DHS sex beds I can see no other reasons) a kickback bag man crook? Yes

Should we hang COVID linked people, deadly people for the wrongs of the lockdowns and mRNA vaccine? Yes…let courts work first to decide.

Is this another POTUS of USA? Yes

Did US government bring Lyme disease? Yes

Is it over? No, they will not let it be, they need ALL our money, our freedoms, and power…so it is NOT over, the same OP continues…

Some say beelzebub devils, some say trying to make peace, what say you? I am unsure. Today. I am agnostic. I just want peace and safety. However it comes.

To certain people in our governments subverting us

Did Bush et al. lie re 911? Was 911 what we were told? Yes, Bush Jr. lied and no, it was a fraud. OBL and all of it was not real, how we were told like how COVID was 100% lie…all of it. Patriot Act was the goal…like how PREP Act was the goal for the fraud COVID and mRNA vaccine, that RFK Jr. retains and will not remove the mRNA vaccine and will not rescind the PREP…he knows the mRNA vaccine kills. his salary is larger, the wine and cheese and ability to pose shirtless and do pushups on camera is worth more to RFK Jr. I understand. Him.