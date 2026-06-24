‘Iran is a circumcision away from becoming Israel’! ANW (substack subscriber) shared this: 'Jon Stewart on Trump and Middle East: ‘Iran is a circumcision away from becoming Israel’ The
late-night host discussed the US peace deal with Iran'...'On Monday night, Jon Stewart addressed Donald Trump turning DC’s reflecting pool “Mountain Dew green”, his blundered Iran peace deal and
wasting US taxpayer money.’
Iran on right, USA on the left!
‘On the Daily Show, Stewart joked that the US administration had been trying to find a solution to a “problematic waterway in a dangerous part of the world”. The host was referencing the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, which has turned green from algae growth after a bungled paint job.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
MORE JON STEWART DISCLOSURE:
Jon Stewart more specific donations exclusively to Democrats. He has never donated to a Republican nor to The Pepublicasn Party.
According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data compiled by OpenSecrets, Jon Stewart (often listed under "John Stewart Co" or his own name) has donated exclusively to Democratic candidates and committees.
His contributions are entirely individual, with no money coming from political action committees (PACs).
2024 Election Cycle
In the 2024 cycle, Stewart donated a total of $41,018.
His largest single contribution was $10,364 to Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.
Other significant recipients included:
* Jon Tester (Senate, MT): $2,560
* Jacky Rosen (Senate, NV): $2,550
* Tammy Baldwin (Senate, WI): $2,533
* Bob Casey (Senate, PA): $2,533
* Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (Senate, FL): $2,500
* Ruben Gallego (Senate, AZ): $2,500
He also contributed to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ($1,246) and various House candidates.
Historical Contributions
While specific totals for prior cycles fluctuate based on election years, Stewart’s giving pattern has remained consistent:
* 2020 Cycle: He donated to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and various Democratic Senate candidates.
* 2016 Cycle: Contributions were made to Hillary Clinton and other Democratic hopefuls.
* Overall Trend: 100% of his recorded federal political contributions have gone to Democratic candidates, party committees, or liberal advocacy groups. He has made no recorded donations to Republican candidates or conservative organizations.