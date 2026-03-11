leader, he became 1000 times more powerful DEAD, you martyred him, it was better to capture, imprison or whatever…not kill! Time to the islamist, the islamic follower, the hard core ultra conservative muslim is not days or weeks or year, it is millennia…this war with them will last 1000 years! because their SPIRITAL leader was killed.

Stop claiming Iran is done, and you decimated their military and hardware etc. Stop! That is not true. They have prepared for this for decades…and wrongfully. But prepared they are.

There are NO winners in this, just pain. And the price of oil will suffocate Americans. See what they are doing in Hormuz? You can’t stop them.

You misunderstood their capacity and their defiance.

They are moving to create a scenario where winning is too expensive, it is too expensive to win this…their war is an economic one and you are not grasping that. destroying the oil infrastructure using $5,000 drones taking our structures worth billions. Mining Hormuz…blowing up pipelines etc. oil will go to 250 $ barrel or 300 $ if this is not stopped! we will be plunged into a global depression.

I heard it described and written this way so I quote…”Iran is not trying to survive the war, no, Iran is trying to make winning the war worst than losing it. The missiles are the distraction, oil price is the weapon”.

IRAN RAMPS UP STRIKES

MORE DEFIANT

CARGO SHIPS HIT IN HORMUZ

TRUMP MISCALCULATED RESPONSE

150 US TROOPS WOUNDED SO FAR

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth‘s Defense Department allegedly blew through $22 million on lobsters and ribeye steak as part of a wild September 2025 end-of-year spree. According to an analysis by nonprofit watchdog Open the Books, Hegseth’s DoD spent $93.4 billion on grants and contracts in Sept. 2025 alone — nearly 50 percent of which was expended in the last five business days of the month.

Back to bombing of Iran and ending this ‘little’ excursion:

Sadam Hussein was not a spiritual leader, he was a brute dictator. The killed Ayatollah as much as he was hateful, and oppressive, and brutish and hell, was a spiritual leader to all the globe’s shiite etc. Their leader. Religious leader. And mark my words, the arab world will unite with Iran. The more you hit them, the stronger they become. You are not seeing it. This is a spiritual war, an economic war, an information war, and it CANNOT be won by missiles. And the world will not stand by and let anyone nuke Iran. Then we WILL have WWIII.

POTUS Trump, I admire you, I implore you, I beg you, you need to take the off-ramp I have been explaining, 1)declare victory 2)declare the bombing is over 3)pay Iran for the damage, you destroyed infrastructure and killed innocent people 4)allow them to pay for our dead soldiers 5)negotiate a peace deal, a settlement 6)claim that you have degraded their ability to wage war on neighbors and the Middle East is safer because of your actions…say that…that is your off-ramp. Take it Sir. It is time, it is time to end this. Say you won! Declare victory, we will not mind…we want you to end this for the sake of USA, the world, Iran, Israel, for innocent people.

we want this to end POTUS Trump, I admire you and want your success, this will get you there…furthering this bombing, ends badly for all…please we want no innocent lives lost, we want our troops home. POTUS Trump, I did not agree with this bombing yet stand with you for I know you are a good man who wants to do good. you are however misguided at times and well capable of making catastrophic deadly mistakes e.g. the deadly OWS lockdowns, the deadly Malone Pfizer Bourla Bancel Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine, for you are largely guided by preening shirtless clowns, misfits and morons and idiots, FOX fools I call them, and money whore hungry sycophants around you…your chose them though. Yet I still stand with you…you are smeared and slandered daily, and I defend you and I take heat for it. But I think fundamentally you are good.

