Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 5

should not poke a POTUS who is about to lose the house and senate...

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 5

is Iran making a mistake fronting Trump?

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