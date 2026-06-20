Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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“Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France,” Trump wrote on his social media platform on Saturday, initially misspelling her name as “Gigiorgia.” He added that he isn’t interested in repairing relations.

“She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity,” Trump added, blaming Italy and what he called “other ‘so-called’ NATO Allies” for not providing military support during the U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran.

“Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her ‘numbers up.’ No thanks!!!” Trump wrote.

Hit by the U.S. president’s attack during this week’s European Council meeting, Meloni fired back in a combative social media video, calling Trump’s statement “completely made-up” and insisting that “Italy and I never beg.”

On Saturday, after Trump’s latest blast, Meloni retorted on Instagram: “As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you.”

Meloni defended Italy’s decision regarding American military bases in Italy, saying “their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected.” https://www.politico.eu/article/donald-trump-giorgia-meloni-g7-photo/

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