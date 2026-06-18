Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Teresa Barnes-Matych's avatar
Teresa Barnes-Matych
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Iran developed and paid for these missiles under strict sanctions. Who does the US think it is telling other countries what they are “allowed” to do?

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