treasure…I wrote earlier this morning Trump has no other choice now but to state there is ceasefire indefinitely…well, here it is…

and we believe nothing the WH et al. announces on this. you seek to use any thing as a win in how you announce, please stop…please…you are the POTUS…the nation does not buy it…never did!

The vast majority of Americans do not support what you did here! And you approval is now 32%, at Jimmy Carter levels when his Presidency ended!

FOX news has been complicit in lies…all legacy media…for access etc. never told the US public the truth that Iran kicked out all 13 US military bases…made them inoperable…all we sought was the truth from the WH and media. The propaganda out of the WH is sheer insane. Jokes.

This US is the greatest nation, the greatest flag, greatest people, the greatest military, yet you have broken our stance globally…you have damaged our military! as if we are in a reality show! This is not the Apprentice! You act as if there are no consequences. Just bobble-head yes-men around you.

A congress that refused to invoke its War Powers Act? How shameful!

They fucked you well POTUS Trump and you are trapped, and I am ashamed for I keep defending you, I really wanted you on Rushmore! I like you, but you have made a catastrophic Clusterfuck of a disaster.

You refused to flinch when our military under your orders killed 170 innocent children…how? I defended you that you have a good heart and empathy…as a human being, as a parent…but it is as if you do not care…for those children.

it is as if the people in your cabinet and administration have no care and compassion…for people outside of Palm Beach etc…but truth is they do not represent the core American people!

did we learn nothing from Iraq or Afghanistan? as if you are not living in reality?

How incompetent you now make us look…you have broken the US military…damage our nation internationally…

I am so ashamed…the double-tap kill by Hegseth maybe is a war crime and you may start by firing him! Innocent people were killed and the Iranian regime has held and we told you this. We are learning they have as much missiles and drones as when you started this. We are told we used half of all our tomahawks in one month for NOTHING! We told you that both USA and Israel can never defeat Iran from air. Never. You did not listen. I wanted regime change but knew that was for the Persian people to do. Not us. And we did not want their oil…why do you? We are shocked that you would have Hegseth be your advisor, a drunk sexual predator who at best was a FOX news reporter on weekend.

You call Iran government fractured? Sir, you went and bombed a nation un-attacked…it is you and Hegseth who fucked up! You did this for Israel and swayed by the toxic drunk Hegseth…Dan Caine told you NO! But you got your war and look what you did? The military told you it could not be done and would not be a one day war…people were fired telling you and the dry drunk the truth…

why? because we lost…the mighty USA, you took us to battle and we lost….the recklessness of this decision…you all did not think of the future…you did not know ‘what’s next’…yes we bombed their buildings and hurt their infrastructure but they won…Iran is stronger…today…you emboldened them…imagine Iran has rag-dolled the US military and you just did not understand you cannot kill and idea and civilization by aerial bombing…we have never been able to do this. No one can.

Today I can say I do agree, we, you did this for their oil and for Israel. To get control of the oil in Middle East…and Israel controls our foreign policy catastrophically. You made a decision for them! How? How? This is catastrophic for you had no idea and the Department of War under Hegseth, that dry-drunk sexual predator, whiskey Pete, has now devastated the image of the great US military…and showed weaknesses in our military e.g. F-35 really has no stealth etc.

You own this, like the devastating Epstein file cover up and the devastating COVID lockdowns and mRNA vaccines…

I cannot believe how devastating and catastrophic this is that stupid people like me can say you lost, and just leave! Declare a victory when there is none, Sir, but get our fucking troops home, suck up the loss, you fucked up POTUS Trump, and you own this for tell anyone who says stop that they are stupid but it is you who fucked up and lives have been lost…

and you can do this because you control congress who sits by as you do this (but maybe not for long as the tea leaves say November its lost), and I supported you…I defended you…yet you and Hegseth hit an Iran school and killed 170 innocent school children…and have never apologized…made a joke of it…just like the devastating fraud fake COVID lockdowns and deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine, you did wrong here, you were told do not do this by senior US military, you never served, you used bunions and spurs to get out of the US draft in Vietnam, so you know NOTHING about military, that you could kill the Spiritual leader of a nation, can bomb a nation that did not attack us….posed no imminent threat to USA….a civilization nation, one here for thousands of years…that you are shocked that a nation like Iran can respond…I think this too is rooted in racism and discrimination, that DC and you and Israel et al. look at Middle Eastern people, as brown poor insignificant people etc. as incapable and regressed and would just be destroyed…quick one-two…that they could use 10 thousand dollar drones to hit million dollar missiles…

I hate that our military was killed and are at risk but you did this! I want them home! Please stop, stop this crap about ceasefire…you lost, end this, bring the troops home…leave Iran to the Iranian people, leave their oil, just focus on USA internally, our problems!

Please bring our troops home! Stop the announcements, they look like a joke now! Stop! Start the clean up and focus on USA…our pain and economic struggles at home. Focus on our people. Please. In all respects. The world has now changed…Iran is now a super-power. I still support you but you created a disaster here and I cannot defend you here! Please bring our troops home! Safely! This will go down as the greatest foreign policy disaster ever and please, just man up, you did bad, big bad here! Just mea culpa…I support you yet am disgusted by what you all did here!