Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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WolfCub18's avatar
WolfCub18
2m

Come on man, wtf is this? Trump told Isreal to sit the fuck down and not release another bomb, and he’s doing Isreal’s bidding? 😂😂😂 The system that’s been ripping the world off is getting demolished! Plus, wtf would Trump lay out his plans? Wouldn’t the enemies know what to expect?

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Deborah Patton's avatar
Deborah Patton
3m

Why do you continually crank out defamatory propaganda? Your posts are anti-American, pro-terrorist piles of steaming misinformation!

Who ARE you?

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