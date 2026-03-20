Iranian Missile Submunition Strikes Jerusalem Old City, MISSILE FRAGMENTS HIT JEWISH HOLIEST TEMPLE MOUNT as Trump administration making heavy preparations for potential use of ground troops in Iran
the person in this photo with the pedophile monster Epstein on his lap & other males on Epstein's plane was reportedly 10 years old; (ssshhh, do not say anything, they were looking for dinosaur bones)
see video footage: INCREDIBLE NEIS: Iranian Missile Submunition Strikes Jerusalem Old City, No Injuries Reported – The Yeshiva World
Paolo Zampolli, right, at Mar-a-Lago with President Trump and his wife, Melania, on New Year’s Eve in 2016.Credit...Meghan Mccarthy/Glasshouse via ZUMA Wire
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Wow the man ran ac/dc voltage no regard what age or sex fair game wonder which worser teachers, religion, foster care group homes children and or adults, orphanages, health care, domestic terrorism within ones own home, law sector, neighbors family friends, who was the adult to protect the child. Human slavery still continues many ages colors geographic regions. They say that San Francisco, los Angeles, San Diego all are hot spots for abduction. Not the alien from mars.
How TRUE is this happening?