Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Hofbauer's avatar
Janet Hofbauer
1h

Wow the man ran ac/dc voltage no regard what age or sex fair game wonder which worser teachers, religion, foster care group homes children and or adults, orphanages, health care, domestic terrorism within ones own home, law sector, neighbors family friends, who was the adult to protect the child. Human slavery still continues many ages colors geographic regions. They say that San Francisco, los Angeles, San Diego all are hot spots for abduction. Not the alien from mars.

Reply
Share
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
2h

How TRUE is this happening?

Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture