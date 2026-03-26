So is it that we want Kharg island that badly as it handles 90% of all Iran’s oil? so we must take it? will Trump administration come out next to tell us we have to take all their oil for they have to pay for our bombing? Is this really for US to bomb Iran into cinders to then have access to its oil? I love my USA, my country, I stand by my flag and if you burn my flag in front of me I WILL come at you, I stand by my constitution, my nation, my government, my POTUS and I do support Trump despite his many serious WRONG decisions, I think he is a victim of the morons and idiotic doltish sycophants he has around him for he traded competence for loyalty and all they want is MONEY…so here we are…so are you telling me this special nation will be known historically after 250 years as one that is using its military might to take what does not belong to it? while it has its own? I do not know about you but a picture is emerging now of GREED, deadly greed where lives are being lost…so I am calling it…there is NO basis for this ground invasion and continued bombing…not one Trump official can articulate the reason…and many Republicans, not Democrats, are running away from it.

Today in classified briefings on the hill:

‘ Nancy Mace walked out early, venting that 'we were misled,' while pro-Trump committee chair Mike Rogers warned 'we're not getting answers' as Pentagon chiefs briefed the House Armed Services Committee, sparking fireworks on Capitol Hill.’ ‘Now, a Daily Mail source inside the room has revealed stark new details, including a new set of objectives which may suggest that America is moving toward boots on the ground as Iran continues to strangle the Strait of Hormuz.’

So what is your view? I do not like how the objectives keep moving and changing and it is raising the specter of massive mortality all around…we may lose many of our troops… why? I do not agree with any of this…this bombing was one of the worst decisions POTUS Trump has made and he has made several…is our avarice for their oil so very much? for other people’s things? we proclaim we are the largest producer of oil now with fracking et al. so why is it anytime the nation embarks in QUESTIONABLE actions it devolves into taking ‘their rare earths’ and ‘their resources’ and ‘their oil’…why?

this entire thing was pointless, this bombing, and not one of them in Trump administration can keep the story straight and give us a straight one. As tax-payers and human beings who do not want loss of life of anyone, especially our troops, we need answers. we are not the bobble-head puckered up ass prostrators sitting around the President. Who have and are failing him, by not talking sense into him. We voted for none of this…

why has the Republican congress not taken up any votes on this and unpacked the issues in the house and lets debate it…how come? our tax dollars…our military…but they have rubber-stamped it all! how come? in fear of losing donor money, RNC support for re-election? fear of being primaried?

so do we expect to see a ground invasion tomorrow Friday or next Friday for the weekend so as to time the markets etc.? maybe not rattle it but also for speculators wink wink cough cough inside traders wink wink cough cough to make some dough?

This Iran Israel US bombing can ONLY be successful with a negotiated resolution, diplomatic solution, not bombing and not boots on the ground, there will be massive military losses, yet each day we the US is being dug deeper and deeper into a hole…why? sweating for a fever that is not ours…seems not even the enriched uranium is the goal but the liquid gold is…the OIL! we coming for oil! Our precious soldiers going to die for that?

it is as if we are sending our precious few thousand soldiers into a hot kill zone mess…I am a moron, I am no expert but my rudimentary understanding tells me a ground force to handle Iran with millions of standing army and people waiting, waiting, will be 700,000 to 1 million US troops. you forgot that the US armed Iraq for 10 years with military, chemical mustard gas, satellite information to kill Iranians…

USA fought Iran by proxy for 10 years Iran-Iraq war and I as a young boy always wondered how come no victors and Iraq always knew where Iran’s forces were etc. but Iran punished Iraq even with USA’s help…

With USA’s help, Iran dealt punishing blows to Iraq and Saddam in that Iran-Iran war…do not forget Iranians may have been waiting for this…

Iranians are seasoned fighters. I have to fear for our military and beg caution in these decisions, I pray for Trump to have a clear mind to think the BEST option...I pray the Lord guides him! they Iranians, are fighting for their homeland, their motherland, for culture, for survival here, their nation is under attack (good or bad, I am talking about our soldiers who will be in harms way), they have nothing to lose, and we killed their Religious leader (s)…this is a different animal on the ground…waiting.

All this while we have the DOJ handing out our tax dollars in settlements for undisclosed amounts for crimes people pleaded guilty for, then sued DOJ, as though now this administration’s DOJ once you are ‘friends’, is being used as your ‘get rich scheme’? cough cough Flynn cough cough…did he not plead guilty? maybe I am an idiot and do not understand this…

moreover, who in the Trump administration today has a financial interest in this war? I can name many…I ask you…who?

‘The lawmaker said that the White House must answer for its plans, particularly regarding Kharg Island and troops on the ground.

The answers are ‘jaw-dropping’ and ‘will blow your brains out,’ the lawmaker said.’

‘We want to know more about what’s going on,’ Rogers, an Alabama Republican, said. ‘We’re just not getting enough answers.’

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker of Mississippi felt the same after his own briefing.

‘I can see why he might have said that,’ Wicker told Politico of Rogers’ comments.

Nancy Mace wrote on X: ‘The justifications presented to the American public for the war in Iran were not the same military objectives we were briefed on today in the House Armed Services Committee.’

Aftermath of Iran’s bombing in Israel today, March 26th.

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