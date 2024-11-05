Iranian woman strips down in anti-hijab protest following vicious assault by regime militia shariah police (FOX); so where the fuck are the western feminists? Steinem? Camile? Allred? Paglia? western
women? this lady does not matter? Is she alike the Jewish women as hostages in caves by HAMAS raped repeatedly daily? Where is the outrage by MeToo? You feminists have ZERO credibility!
See post by AwakeNotWoke, one of my subscribers…I agree, vaccinate them with Malone et al. mRNA out their asses too…these sadists…women abusers. You feminists in the west are nothing, silent, you are political feminists, you act up only when you like or agree with the situation…it meets your agenda.
I hope that you feminist losers know it’s been a decade now and you have ZERO relevance.
https://x.com/i/status/1852730863357989221
Unbelievable! It seems they can't stop these evil people. Are they sitting ducks?
Yes, where are the "feminists"??