See post by AwakeNotWoke, one of my subscribers…I agree, vaccinate them with Malone et al. mRNA out their asses too…these sadists…women abusers. You feminists in the west are nothing, silent, you are political feminists, you act up only when you like or agree with the situation…it meets your agenda.

I hope that you feminist losers know it’s been a decade now and you have ZERO relevance.