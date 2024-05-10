You and I know the North African and Middle Eastern islamist are headed there to rape and stab people, you and I know this, somehow the government does not!

‘The migrants who were previously headed for Britain are now arriving at Ireland's International Protection Office on a weekly basis.

Eighty percent of asylum-seekers are estimated to cross the land border with Northern Ireland.

Tents, garbage, and the smell of urine have grown from the encampments of migrants taking over the streets of Dublin and along the city's Grand Canal.

“We’ve nowhere to put them all and more keep coming. There’s no end to it,” an International Protection Office worker told a local news outlet. "It's a madhouse."''