Irish marching by the thousands, want muslims OUT OUT, they cry! "[And to keep] our culture, our traditions, and our Christian Catholic religion. I don't want Ireland to become an Islam stronghold,"
Britain has been offloading their unprecedented surge in migration onto Ireland, which has led to refugee camps emerging in the capital city. Thousands gather in Ireland to protest immigration
You and I know the North African and Middle Eastern islamist are headed there to rape and stab people, you and I know this, somehow the government does not!
‘The migrants who were previously headed for Britain are now arriving at Ireland's International Protection Office on a weekly basis.
Eighty percent of asylum-seekers are estimated to cross the land border with Northern Ireland.
Tents, garbage, and the smell of urine have grown from the encampments of migrants taking over the streets of Dublin and along the city's Grand Canal.
“We’ve nowhere to put them all and more keep coming. There’s no end to it,” an International Protection Office worker told a local news outlet. "It's a madhouse."''
Bless Ireland 🇮🇪 🙏
All engineered chaos for there One World government