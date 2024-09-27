The heartbroken family of a talented Waterford soccer player who suffered a catastrophic brain bleed four days after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine insist they want the true cause of his death to be known.’

‘Roy Butler (23) died five days after receiving the one-shot Janssen-Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in 2021.’

See substack by Lioness, please support:

‘By Frank Bergman September 25, 2024

The parents of a 23-year-old soccer player are demanding answers after their son died from a catastrophic brain bleed after receiving a Covid “vaccine.”

Roy Butler died just five days after receiving the one-dose Janssen-Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 viral vector injection.

While reporting on his death, local media made no mention of any connection to the Covid shot he’d been given.

The rising soccer star, who resided in Waterford, Ireland, received the one-shot vaccine at a pharmacy on August 12, 2021.

A mere four days later, he suffered a catastrophic brain bleed and died.

Now, Butler’s family is demanding answers and his parents want the rest of the world to know the truth that the corporate media and local news outlets have been refusing to cover.

Butler, a soccer player with lots of promise, and his family are from the Munster province in southern Ireland.

This week, the family has been attending the inquest into Roy Butler’s death.

Martin and Angela Butler, the parents, and Roy’s brother Aaron came forth with evidence about the last five days of his life.

“Roy was a perfectly healthy young man before the vaccine,” said Angela Butler, Roy’s devastated mom.

“I just want the truth about Roy to be known.

“He was my baby boy.”

The young man with such a promising future worked at the medical device corporation Bausch & Lomb in Waterford.

He was also captain of the local soccer team Villa FC.

Those who knew him said he had a very promising future in his career at Bausch & Lomb and as a talented soccer player.

On the initial report of his passing in August 2021, there was no mention of the lethal Covid injection.

The cause of death has been buried in the Irish corporate media.

However, the family is fighting back.

Earlier this week, journalist Ralph Riegel raised awareness about this vaccine-related mortality in an article for the Irish Independent.

Based in the southeast of Ireland in the Munster province, Butler was apprehensive about getting the Covid vaccine.

The Cork Coroner’s Court inquest made this fact known.

However, the young man had a trip to Dubai and needed to be vaccinated to travel there for a vacation.

After receiving the jab, Butler reported not feeling well to family members and friends via text.

He reported from headaches, grogginess, and sweating to jaw and neck soreness.

In one text, Roy Butler communicated, “I am not dying… I am just not well.”

According to the Irish Independent report, this latest inquest declared that it’s been notified that there is more evidence of people being killed in the same way by the shot.

Evidence will be submitted showing 59 other people suffered intracranial bleeds within 10 days of receiving the same vaccine.

Coroner Philip Comyn has set aside three days for the inquest into Butler’s death.

Angela Butler said her son had gone to the gym on the afternoon of August 16.

However, the mother revealed that her son returned home a short time later complaining of feeling unwell and fearing that he might collapse.

The Irish Independent details much more associated with this apparent vaccine-related death.

A report from the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) was also submitted to the coroner revealing no previous report of a cerebral haemorrhage linked to a Covid-19 vaccine.

Neuro-radiologist Dr. Gerald Wyse said a computed tomography (CT) scan at Cork University Hospital (CUH) revealed Butler had a large cerebral hematoma.

Butler’s cerebral hematoma, which occurs when blood pools in the tissues of the brain, measured 8.1cm.

The Butler family is represented by attorney Ciara Davin BL.

Pharmaceutical giant Janssen-Johnson & Johnson is represented by John Lucey SC for the inquest.

The Janssen Covid vaccine has been withdrawn from the global market, including the United States.

In May 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revoked the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Janssen vaccine at the request of the company.

Janssen decided to cease production and distribution of the vaccine in the U.S.

The company said it was pulling the injection due to declining demand.

This Covid vaccine was also associated with several rare but serious adverse effects, such as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a rare blood clotting condition.

Also, reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare but real neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the nerves, were also linked to the injections.

GBS can lead to muscle weakness, difficulty walking, and in severe cases, paralysis.

Cases of the disorder were recorded after vaccination, particularly in men over 50.

Most people recovered fully, though recovery could take time.

Other conditions could emerge such as severe allergic reactions called anaphylaxis.

The occurrence of TTS, in particular, led to a temporary pause in the vaccine’s use in April 2021.

It eventually contributed to the decision to withdraw the shot from the market.

By the time of the withdrawal in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had already recommended using mRNA vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna as the preferred Covid injections in the U.S., further reducing demand for the Janssen vaccination.

At least for a while, the only deaths that the CDC would acknowledge in associated with Covid shots were linked to the Janssen vaccine.

Source: slaynews.com’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Firstly, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)