Iron Dome: I love the idea of US building it's own Iron Dome missisle shield across USA especially key cities and locations, major population centers etc.; who cares if the military has not asked for
it, as POTUS he can ask for what he wants & I know Trump 2.0 is a different animal, he will not take NO for an answer. What say you? Is an Iron Dome missile defense system suitable for USA?
‘Former President Donald Trump is reviving his promise to build "the best Iron Dome in the world," a version of the air defense system built by Israel that experts say probably wouldn't make much sense for a country with friendly neighbors like Canada and Mexico.’
Good thoughts Dr Alexander.
But please take some advice from an old
Air Defense Artillery guy,
that project would take a long time to accomplish.
And we have gang wars coming soon after the election.
If we want to survive, that where our minds should be.
Question: Is there time? (How many years will it take?)