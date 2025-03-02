and END THE FEDERAL RESERVE, which is an unconstitutional private central bank. Audit Fort Knox, find out where all the gold is, and put us back on a gold standard with NO fiat currency.’

What say you? Do you agree with Dave? I certainly do, I think the income tax system should be abolished. Were Dave’s sentiments in line with yours? What else do you have to say about the IRS? Are you concerned Musk and BIG BALLS of DOGE etc. has access?