IRS, a mafioso racket, a thug organization: Dave, a subscriber shared his comments that I thought were over target & ask you feedback: 'the entire federal government is a mafioso racket, and the IRS
is a thug extortion agency. It is far past time to abolish the IRS, end the "income tax", refund ALL American citizens several million dollars each for back stolen wealth, cancel the "national debt",
and END THE FEDERAL RESERVE, which is an unconstitutional private central bank. Audit Fort Knox, find out where all the gold is, and put us back on a gold standard with NO fiat currency.’
What say you? Do you agree with Dave? I certainly do, I think the income tax system should be abolished. Were Dave’s sentiments in line with yours? What else do you have to say about the IRS? Are you concerned Musk and BIG BALLS of DOGE etc. has access?
Nemo agit in seipsum.
For years I have been exposing the IRS scam.
https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/original-social-engineering-sin
https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/memorandum-of-law-the-legality-of-118
https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/breaking-president-trump-asks-how
Yes I agree with Dave!!