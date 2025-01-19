Is America for sale? Will Trump finally end the grift and graft? why are billionaires repeatedly going to Palm Beach to see Trump? are these the crooks who will get Rotunda seats leaving fly-over in
the cold? The Billionaires Flocking to Mar-a-Lago Meetings...
America ain't for sale. It was bought and sold long ago. There are ethical concerns now about doing medical experimentation on rats. So the master race that owns America and uses its troops as cannon fodder to fight its endless wars does the experiments on Americans instead.