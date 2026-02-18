Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mona Wenger's avatar
Mona Wenger
2m

Nothing new here. They have known for years. Trump has tried to get the house in order as far as spending e.g., D.O.G.E, NGOs, less federal workers, tariffs. He did not cause this failure of the budgets. They did

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture