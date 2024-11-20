Is America now directly fighting Russia? Is this really war between USA & Russia and 'biolab' 'pump wearing cross-dresser freak leader Ukraine' is only a proxy? "Biden NOW approves antipersonnel mines
for Ukraine, undoing his own policy"...so USA approves use of long-range US missiles to hit Russia land, now approving land mines? Biden handing Trump a HOT nuclear war? Is WW III booked?
Is Trump being handed a HOT war?
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Biden and administration must be removed, impeached, amendment 25 out of office, Harris with him for failure to enforce 25th amendment! The man is a danger to America!
Someone/Some entity has to program/provide targetting data for those advanced weapons systems!
BTW, it's been said that the worst kept secret is that there are Poles fighting in Ukraine as well as French Foreign Legion.
But the hooplah over North Korean soldiers fighting with the Russians is borderline laughable, as if it's a reason to give UKR even MORE money and weapons. Good gawd, enough already!