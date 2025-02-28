Is Andrew Tate headed for gatherings with people in Trump world? Seems they worked to get him to be able to fly but Ron says he won't have it that Tate NOT welcomed in Florida; BOOM! Ron, hat tip!
I don't not care what people like, their fetishes, etc. but this aspect disappoints me about folk in Trump world if so, with fetishes around folk like this; not that conduct, ZERO tolerance for that!
‘The pair have been in touch since Mr Trump Jr started following Tate on X, then Twitter. Tate previously told a podcast interview: “I joined because I liked Trump. He’s grabbing bitches by the pussy. I like that guy. I was like ah f*** it he talks like a man.”
What?
Did people in the Trump administration really lobby to bring this guy back to USA and not face charges? I am not clear on the emerging story…
He added: “And then Mr Trump Jr just liked one of my tweets, and I followed him, he followed me back, I DM’d him and said: ‘You guys are literally the heroes of the West. I live in western Europe where it’s finished. You guys are literally the last hope we got. I would absolutely love a picture.’”’
LOVE Ron DeSantis! He is never afraid to do what is right! A man with a conscience.
Innocent until proven guilty!